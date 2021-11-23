Euphoria season 2 premiere date, new teaser released by HBO!

If you’re like us, then you’ve been waiting a long time in order to get the Euphoria season 2 premiere date over at HBO. Luckily, we are rather thrilled to present the good news now!

Today, the network confirmed that the Zendaya led drama series will be coming back on Sunday, January 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The logline notes the following in terms of the story to come:

Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17 year old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

This is going to be most likely a gripping and potentially devastating season to come for Rue, who has already gone through a lot when it comes to heartache and battling her demons. The show’s been off the air a long time; it’s been over two years now since we had a proper season, even if we did get the specials late last year and in early 2022.

As we hopeful that season 2 is going to be able to recapture the power and strength of the first season? Absolutely, but at the same time this show probably has higher expectations put upon it than almost any other show out there. It’s what happens when you create a cultural institution; you have to find a way to match what you’ve done before, and there are always going to be some innate fears in the first place about a sophomore slump.

Per the official press release, Zendaya will be joined this time around by Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

