The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Nayte & Michelle Young’s students

Based on what we’re seeing at this point from The Bachelorette episode 6 on ABC tonight, this one could be fun! After all, Michelle Young’s actual students are going to have a big role to play in helping her through the process. We think this is a great window into her world as a teacher, but also a great way to see who genuinely loves kids and could be a great father after the fact.

So do some of the guys pass the test? The sneak peek below gives you at least a little more insight into how some of the guys are going to do. Just like you would imagine, some of the kids’ endorsements are pretty great. It seems like Nayte is mostly well-liked because he’s tall. Meanwhile, they praise Rodney for his sense of humor and the Clayton for his muscles, and also apparently his ability to build a proper fort.

Is this going to be the episode where we finally see what some of the hype is around Clayton? We know that he is set to be the next Bachelor and yet, we haven’t really gotten that much of a story for him yet. Hometown dates are also right around the corner and, at least for now, we’re not getting much evidence that he has that compelling a story. That suggests that either something huge happens tonight, or we’re going to be diving into some pretty significant stuff a little bit later on down the road.

No matter what happens, we’ve got a good sense already that things are going to get serious. Nayte is probably right now a favorite, but there is some drama coming between him and some of the guys (think Clayton in particular). Things are going to get really messy soon!

Tonight at 8/7c on ABC, Michelle's students are asking the hard questions on #TheBachelorette. 🤣 Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/bsKAVY7j2Q — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) November 23, 2021

