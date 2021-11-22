The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Brandon meets Michelle’s parents

The Bachelorette episode 6 is airing on ABC in just a couple of days! This could be a pretty fun episode, and it at least has a memorable date for Michelle Young and one of her suitors in Brandon.

For a little more insight on that, why not check out the sneak peek below? In this, Michelle decides to give Brandon an impromptu tour of her parents’ house, one that she just so happened to grow up in. This is clearly a nice little window into her world, and it gives Brandon an opportunity to bond with her in a way that most of the other guys would probably want a million times over.

So what can you expect to see during this tour? A few fun moments, but in the end an opportunity to see these two jump into the hot tub — of course, right at the point that Michelle’s parents come home! This has to be one of the most obviously-scripted things ever, at least in terms of the time they show up. Everything else should be pretty lighthearted and organic. Brandon will have to meet these people in a rather unusual way, and also put his best foot forward for a good impression.

This may not be the only time that Brandon meets Michelle’s parents, though a good bit of that could depend on where some things go over the rest of the season. Typically the leads end up meeting the parents at the final two, but some of that could depend on where the final rose ceremony is and if the parents are able to travel there amidst the pandemic. While things are getting a little more normal within the world of The Bachelorette right now, we can’t exactly say we’re back to where things were a couple of years ago.

