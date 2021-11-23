Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 spoilers: Danny’s ‘Reality Check’ story

Today CBS revealed some of their first details all about Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8, one that carries with it the title of “Reality Check.”

So what can you expect over the course of this story? Take, for starters, one that should give Danny an unusual spotlight! Typically, we see him spend the majority of his time with Baez, but this time around, we’re going to add someone else to the mix: Anthony. We love seeing these two characters, mostly because there’s such a back-and-forth here. Both are stubborn, strong-willed, and they never hold anything back.

Just to make their latest collaborations all the more complicated, we’re also going to be seeing in here some of Anthony’s family. Doesn’t that add a pretty-interesting variable into the mix?

Below, check out the full Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

“Reality Check” – Danny partners with Anthony to solve a double homicide when Anthony’s shady cousin, Joey (Anthony DeSando), proves to have gang ties to the crime. Also, the boundary between Eddie and Jamie’s work and personal relationship is strained when Eddie and her new partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), ask Jamie to reassign them to different partners, and Erin questions the sacrifices she’s made for her career when she allows her law school friend to dig into her personal life to prepare for a potential run for district attorney, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Just from the vantage point of reading this we would assume that Erin is taking this potential run seriously. For now, we are definitely starting to think that she’ll go for it at some point. It may not be in this episode, but you should definitely have this on your radar.

