Dancing with the Stars 30 finale: How Iman Shumpert became the winner

On tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 finale, we ended up seeing a lot of great performances — and then Iman Shumpert took the title home!

Going into this season, we should note that our expectations were Iman were super-low. Typically, NBA players don’t do all that well on this show! They are tall and that often causes them struggles out on the floor; it can be hard to properly coordinate people like Iman into routines.

Yet, he got better and better throughout the season, and we’d argue that he had one of the best stories that we’ve ever seen on the show. He’s not someone who entered with a ton of dance experience and instead, he simply got better week after week. He and Daniella took big chances week after week and she did an amazing job of choreographing routines that suited his personality. She’s only been on the show for a couple of seasons and yet, she’s done tremendous work!

We do think that a lot of viewers will consider this a huge upset, especially since JoJo Siwa entered the show with a lot more dance background. Yet, both received the same scores tonight and in the end, they seemed to be fair. Do we think that JoJo is a better dancer overall? Probably, but DWTS has always been about more than just that. Iman was able to connect with people and his backstory likely helped him to win over a lot of viewers who may not have even heard of him beforehand.

Ultimately, this feels like one of those finales where it’s easy to be happy across the board. JoJo was fantastic, and of course it goes without saying that she’s been a great inspiration for a lot of people out there.

What did you think about Iman Shumpert winning Dancing with the Stars 30?

