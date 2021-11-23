4400 season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘If You Love Something’

There are a handful of things worth noting as we prepare for 4400 season 1 episode 6 next week, but let’s start things off with this: There IS a new episode in seven days! Even though All American is going to be off the air on November 29, you will see the sci-fi reboot back with another installment called “If You Love Something.”

What will the theme of this episode be? We’re going to get a story in here that big, intense, and also about trust. This is what makes 4400 so interesting — sure, it’s about this speculative world where anything can happen including time-travel and potential alien abductions. Yet, it’s also about people. Their feelings and reactions matter as much as anything.

Below, you can check out the full 4400 season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming up:

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE – Jharrel (Joseph David Jones) and Keisha (Ireon Roach) must earn the trust of the 4400 if they truly want to help keep them safe. Hayden (AMARR) convinces LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) and Andre (TL Thompson) to visit Ypsi Med and Rev (Derrick A. King) continues to grow his flock. The series also stars Brittany Adebumola, Jaye Ladymore, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Shomari Kirkwood (#106). Original airdate 11/29/2021. Every episode of 4400 will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

How are the ratings?

There is some good news here! If you recall, over the first two weeks we were extremely worried about the show’s future after it struggled in some preliminary numbers. Things have sense changed, though, and we’ve seen it level off — heck, last week it even improved! We can’t say yet if it’s doing enough to get another season, but there is some consistency here at least.

