The Good Doctor season 5 episode 8 return date: When will it be back?

Following tonight’s big finale, what can you expect in terms of The Good Doctor season 5 episode 8 over on ABC? Do we have a return date? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through here.

Prior to the episode tonight, ABC hadn’t released when the show was coming back, save for the fact that tonight was the fall finale. Is it a bummer to have to go ALL of December without Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast? We tend to think so.

Ultimately, our expectation was that The Good Doctor will come back in January, largely because that is when it makes the most sense to bring it back. Think about it this way: If you are the network, you probably want to have it on the air alongside The Bachelor, one of your bigger hits. That allows it to generate better numbers and to go along with that, potentially get a season 6 renewal down the road. Nothing is 100% confirmed there but given the show’s popularity all over the globe, it’s hard to imagine it going anywhere in the near future.

Here is the bad news: the show is actually coming back in the spring. So much for expectations!

Story-wise, don’t be shocked if The Good Doctor continues to balance out much of what it’s done through this year: Tell some great stories while, at the same time, give each one of the cast members opportunities for some “wow” moments. We absolutely want to see Shaun Murphy happy first and foremost, but we recognize at this point that the writers are slow-playing certain parts of his story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Good Doctor right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 episode 8?

Are you sad that you’ll be without the show for the rest of the year? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







