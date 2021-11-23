Dancing with the Stars season 31: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the finale tonight, can you expect to see a Dancing with the Stars season 31? Or, is the long-running show getting canceled?

Of course, there are a lot of questions on our mind immediately about this before, for the time being, there is no clear answer. We do think there’s reason for optimism, but this show hasn’t had the same buzz it had for years now. There was initially a ratings bump in the 18-49 demographic after Tyra Banks stepped in as the new host/executive producer, but the change divided a lot of longtime viewers. At this point, the show is down over 20% in both total viewers and in the demo versus where it was in season 29.

If the show does come back, how can it improve? We of course think all aspects of it will be analyzed, and that does include Tyra at the top. She’s never felt perfectly connected to the rest of the show, and there’s just something tonally about her versus the judges that seems off.

Does the show itself need bigger names in the cast? That’s a tough thing to grapple with since that would mean a bigger budget, which DWTS at this point may not be able to acquire. Also, we think what matters the most is seeing people have a lot of fun out there on the stage; you learn to really love people over the course of the season, even if they are not necessarily people who you were altogether familiar with in advance.

Provided that Dancing with the Stars is renewed for another season, we’d say for now to expect it back when we get around to the fall of 2022. Some time ago the show shifted to an annual event as opposed to something you got twice a year.

