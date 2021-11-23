Outlander season 6 premiere date, extended episode 1 revealed!

Today, Starz did a favor for all of us eager to see Outlander season 6 on the air — we now have an official premiere date! Given what we’re seeing with the network’s current lineup, we can’t say that anything here is all that much of a surprise.

So when is the show back? Think in terms of Sunday, March 6 — it will air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern for those who watch it on traditional television as opposed to the app. Meanwhile, it’s also going to be coming back with an extended first episode. For a lot of people out there, maybe that will help to compensate for the fact that there are only eight episodes this season.

Above, you can see a new cast photo featuring five of the series’ most important people: Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), Roger (Richard Rankin), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Young Ian (John Bell). The synopsis below does a good job of setting up what’s coming story-wise:

The sixth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season four asked “What is home?” and Season five asked, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season six explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.

For those wondering, Outlander season 6 will be based on A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth book in the Diana Gabaldon series. We know there’s a season 7 already, so there is SO much to look forward to with this show.

