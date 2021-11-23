Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 10 return date: When’s it back?

Want to know the Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 10 return date following the new episode tonight? If you answer “yes,” we more than understand! Even though this is a show only in its first year, it has done a great job over time of finding a way to build up its audience.

Unfortunately, tonight’s episode was the fall finale, which means that you’ll be waiting a little while to see the James Wolk series back on the air. As for how long, as of right now the plan is for it to return on Monday, January 3. This early release will enable NBC to air the rest of the show before the start of the Winter Olympics.

Because we are still so far away, though, there isn’t a whole lot of information out there as to what’s coming up. We’re stuck waiting for at least a couple of weeks, at least, for more clarity there, but we would assume that the writers aren’t going to deviate TOO much from what this show is.

The biggest thing that we can do right now is issue a fairly simple reminder: Be sure to watch Ordinary Joe live in the event you want a season 2! This is very much a bubble show right now, one with a dedicated audience but also one that needs to get more people invested. With its unique concept, there really aren’t a whole lot of other shows out there like it. With that in mind, we applaud the folks over at NBC for finding a way to put this on television in the first place. Let’s hope that it lasts! One of its big challenges early next year could simply be not having the great lead-in we had with The Voice airing before it.

