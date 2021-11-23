Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? If you’re curious about that or the future of season 1, we are more than happy to help!

So where should we kick things off here? We suppose it’s with the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new installment coming on the network tonight. This is the final week of a hiatus that started back on November 8, and luckily, the show will be airing a couple of episodes on November 29 and December 6.

Want to get some more insight all about those? Then, of course, we suggest that you check out the attached synopses below.

Season 1 episode 8, “Legacy” – When an anti-capitalist protestor is murdered, Jane and the team investigate and find themselves caught in a war between eco-activists and a tech billionaire fighting over a piece of land. Also, Jane and Captain Joe (Enver Gjokaj) go on a date, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Nov. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 1 episode 9, “Impostor” – The NCIS team investigates a cold case involving WWII-era bones on the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombings, and are shocked to learn they belong to a 100-year-old survivor of the attack, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, Dec. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

There is no current confirmation that “Imposter” is the final episode of this calendar year but, at least for now, that’s something that we would expect. We know already that there is no Christmas episode for season 1, so it’d probably be a little weird to extend the 2021 run until closer to December 25.

