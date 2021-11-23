Who won Dancing with the Stars season 30: JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby?

Who won Dancing with the Stars season 30? Tonight’s finale promised a potentially unpredictable result, and we say that largely because of what we saw entering the episode. It was hard to really gauge what way the voting public was going to go with this, largely due to the fact that the season was, by and large, so unpredictable in the first place.

On paper, it’s pretty easy to say that the winner would be Amanda Kloots or JoJo Siwa — they are the best performers this season in terms of technical ability. However, viewers often tend to look at their own criteria, and it’s one that includes entertainment value, personality, and also overall narrative. You can easily argue that Iman Shumpert or Cody Rigsby, for example, have a more fascinating journey throughout the season. Iman in particular doesn’t have the dance background of some of the other stars, and usually basketball players don’t do anywhere near as well on this show.

No matter who wins, we just hope that there’s some fantastic dances tonight and the show finds a way to carry some momentum into season 31.

