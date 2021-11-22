Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 7 promo: Morgan needs help

We hope you’re ready for Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 7 to arrive on AMC this coming weekend. After all, it feels like there are a LOT of fireworks coming around every corner.

Where will things start here? Ironically, from a fairly simple place — Morgan’s trying to do his best to look after Mo, and that leads to him working to seek help in a rather desperate place. Does he want to spend time with Victor Strand? Absolutely not, but we think a LOT of people out there would echo a similar sentiment. The issue here is that he needs him, or at least those close to him, for medical care. That’s going to lead to a pretty precarious position that he finds himself in.

Below, you can get a few details courtesy of the Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 7 synopsis:

When baby Mo gets sick, Morgan successfully pleads for entry into Strand’s Tower; Morgan quickly learns even Strand’s benevolence has its limits.

The promo below, meanwhile, promises a LOT of different things, including some faces coming back who we haven’t seen in a while. This should remind us further of how Strand now envisions himself; he’s put himself in a position of great power, and it’s almost as though he’s manifested over time parts of himself that were there prior to the zombie apocalypse. Can Morgan get through to him? Can the two ever find some middle ground? We’d love to think that it’s possible, but there are no guarantees at this point.

Given that this episode is the last before the midseason finale, prepare for it to set the stage for some HUGE stuff.

