Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re wondering about that, or are curious to get some other details, we’re happy to help!

Of course, we should start by handing down what is in this case some bittersweet news: There is a new episode tonight, but it’s the winter finale. We’re going to be stuck waiting until January, at the earliest, to see what’s coming on the other side.

We suppose that in some ways, we should be grateful to even be getting five episodes this calendar year. Just remember for a moment that so many shows during the 2020-21 season found themselves incredibly limited due to the global health crisis. This has been a fascinating batch of episodes anchored by Salen’s purchase of the hospital. It’s forced the doctors to band together and entering tonight, there are a few different conflicts being set up. Is she going to keep Shaun from being able to do his job as he wants? Not only that, but could see him struggle if he learns the truth about what Lea did behind his back.

If you do want to get a few more details about the next The Good Doctor before it airs, just take a look at either the promo or the attached synopsis below:

“Expired” – After visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea happen upon a terrible car accident and discover Alma (Natalee Linez), a young pregnant mother who has been badly injured and needs immediate medical attention. Back at St. Bonaventure, Alma’s condition worsens, and Shaun and Drs. Lim and Jordan are forced to deliver the baby prematurely. Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman is apprehensive when a figure from his past reaches out for help on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 5 winter finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







