Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know that there was a hiatus last week, but is that already at an end now?

In a perfect world, we’d of course want more of the show on the air tonight! Unfortunately, though, that’s not going to happen. We’re instead stuck waiting until we get to Monday, November 29 in order to see “Peacekeeper” on the air. This is an episode that could prove quite topical, and it serves as a contrast to the one that follows on December 6 in “Collective Memory” — based on what little we know about that one right now, it could go down as one of the weirdest episodes we’ve seen in some time.

Hopefully, we are going to get a new promo for “Peacekeeper” a little later tonight. For now, we’re at least happy to share synopses for both of the upcoming episode below to keep you in the loop.

Season 19 episode 8, “Peacekeeper” – NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Rocky Carroll directed the episode.

Season 19 episode 9, “Collective Memory” – When a hotshot financial advisor is found shot at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing the victim’s three-dimensional hologram of herself, which she created before her death, on the CBS Original series NCIS Monday, Dec. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

