Dancing with the Stars 30 finale: Will Iman Shumpert, JoJo Siwa win?

Tonight on ABC, will the Dancing with the Stars 30 finale generated one of the most controversial winners in history? It’s easy to imagine that.

Let’s start off the strangeness of this season by reminding you that the two remaining contestants who have been previously been in danger are Amanda Kloots and JoJo Siwa — ironically, they are also the two best remaining dancers. If this show was based solely on the judges, it would be easy to assume that one of them would win.

As it is, though, we’ve got a LOT of chaos and uncertainty surrounding the final results. We can easily make the argument that Iman Shumpert, for example, ends up being the champ. For starters, he definitely embodies the spirit of what this show is — he’s not a trained dancer who came on this show looking to do something different. He’s gotten better as time has gone by, and he’s even had quite possibly the most iconic dance of the entire season.

The case for Cody as a darkhorse is at this point fairly clear: He’s gone through more adversity than just about anyone this season thanks to he and Cheryl Burke testing positive for the virus. Remember when they had to do that weird virtual performance? Personally, we think that Cody has had fewer memorable routines this season than anyone, but it is nice to see Cheryl back in the finale after so many years and we wouldn’t be remotely shocked if the two ended up winning the whole thing. At this point, it’s hard to believe that anything would come as a shock insofar as the results go.

