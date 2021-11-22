This Is Us season 6 trailer is coming soon — when to expect it

If you’re eagerly awaiting the official This Is Us season 6 trailer, rest assured that it’s coming. Not only that, we have a date for precisely when it’s going to be.

In the video below, you can get confirmation now that the official trailer for the final season is going to be coming this Thanksgiving. Given the show’s longstanding history of celebrating Turkey Day (Pilgrim Rick!), this does feel like the perfect time in order to share more information all about what could be coming up next.

It goes without saying that a lot of the final eseason will be setting up the endgame: Rebecca on her deathbed, seemingly without most of her memories. That tragedy in itself could cast a pall over much of what we see — we know that Rebecca losing “the little things” is what scares her the most and potentially, that is going to be what happens here and we hope that the writers have come up with a way to at least give us some bittersweet moments.

There are also a handful of other questions that we all are going to be wondering for a little while here, as well — take, for example, what could be happening in terms of Kevin’s romantic life and also how we’re going to be seeing the divorce play out with Kate and Toby. We don’t want to think about it but, unfortunately, we know that it’s coming.

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 6?

