Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 promo: Is Beth taking the job?

As we prepare for Yellowstone season 4 episode 5, it feels clear that there are more big events ahead than ever before.

So where is the right place to kick things off? Let’s begin with Beth, given that she is the person mentioned in the title for this article. After being presented with the offer in episode 4 it does appear as though she is on board with taking the gig at Market Equities — we don’t think she’s out to create any problems with her family, and probably feels more like this is a way to better ensure that nothing happens to the ranch. If she can watch Caroline Warner’s operation, she can prepare for more attacks.

Of course, none of this is to suggest that John Dutton is happy about this. Even though Beth said what she did to him about never betraying him or the ranch, that doesn’t change what he may feel to be weird optics. We ultimately imagine that one of the things that she wants out of this is the opportunity to influence the future of most of Montana in general; Beth’s not the sort of person who wants “John Dutton’s daughter” to be the lead thing on her tombstone. She’s going to want some other claim to fame and this whole story could be her trying to figure out how that can manifest itself.

As for what else the promo gives away, the #1 thing is going to be Jamie figuring out what he wants to do now that he knows Riggins and his father Garrett Randall are connected. It looks like he will be speaking to both parties, but this is a pretty dangerous road he’s walking since Garrett is clearly a pretty dangerous guy.

