Succession season 3 episode 7 promo: Kendall Roy’s birthday

We knew already that the title for this installment was “Too Much Birthday.” Now, we’ve gotten more confirmation that this is going to be a reference to one Kendall Roy. Because this guy is completely obnoxious, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that his birthday party feels like something you’d see on My Super Sweet Sixteen but dipped in battery acid. There are weird, vindictive headlines (fake ones, mind you) decorating the walls while guests are “birthed to the world of Kendall Roy.” Based on what we know about this show already, something terrible is probably going to happen here.

The ultimate irony in Kendall as a character is that if he said and did about 80% less, he’d probably have more people on his side right now. Before he got super-weird taking photos of Tom before he left the diner, it felt like he actually had a chance of working with him moving forward. Meanwhile, Shiv has every reason in the world to bail on Logan now; yet, he’s still not making things easy thanks to this garish display. Logan has about a billion problems, but he’s not desperate for attention in the way that Kendall is. There’s a reason why Tom told him he always loses, and we think much of it is rooted in his own ability to self-destruct at every turn.

