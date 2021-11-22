Following Yellowstone season 4 episode 4, do we now know the truth about Riggins, the man hired to orchestrate the attack on the Duttons? Well, let’s just say there’s a little more information out there than before.

Near the end of tonight’s episode, we saw Jamie Dutton of all people get some records from the prison about Riggins’ time there, only to learn that he has a history with his father Garrett Randall. The big takeaway that we’ve got at this point is rather simple: Garrett may have hired the guy. Jamie’s biological father COULD be behind everything.

Is this record the smoking gun? We’re not sure that we can say that just yet, mostly because there is a little bit of wiggle room in here still. Nonetheless, we do think this is the biggest clue that we’ve gotten on anything so far. It also makes some sense that Randall would do something dramatic to push Jamie away from his family. We think it’s fair to assume that he’s at least involved or in cahoots with some people.

Here’s the bigger question mark we’ve got for now: How is this going to shape the future? What will Jamie do with some of this new-found information? He could go to John, Kayce, or Beth with it, but that would force him to show a lot of humility. We’re not sure that he’s willing to do that. Garrett is also one of the first people who has represented true family to him. This is going to be a tricky, delicate position to navigate moving forward and that is probably why this situation could prove to be so interesting to watch!

Ultimately, at least episode 4 ended with a big, dramatic shock that could keep us talking for some time moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What did you think about Yellowstone season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







