Bridgerton season 2 filming wraps; premiere date coming in 2022

We understand that there are a LOT of people out there eager to check out Bridgerton season 2. Luckily, we’ve got more news today on that subject!

In a post on Twitter, showrunner Chris Van Dusen made it clear that the cast and crew are now done with the latest batch of episodes; not only that, but he indicated that new episodes are going to be coming in 2022. We know that there were a LOT of challenges associated with production this time around, with several focusing in on everyone trying their best to do work amidst a global pandemic. This is a show that is not easy to shoot during a global health crisis, and there are a multitude of different reasons for that. Think in terms of the enormous group scenes or of course the period setting. You can’t exactly write something like this into the story all that easily.

We know that most of the headlines around season 2 have been about who isn’t in it in Rege-Jean Page, even though the series always felt constructed to be okay without his character after the events of season 1. He was an enormous draw, but there will be faces both old and new moving forward. The show will also keep its signature tone, its incredible costumes, and of course a wide array of dramatic and romantic twists.

Because season 2 did JUST wrap, odds are you will be waiting for a little while still to see what lies ahead. We’d be surprised if new episodes are here before the late spring or summer, though the ball here is in Netflix’s court. The first season of this was one of their most-popular shows ever and with that in mind, we think they’ll exercise great care in figuring out when they want to put more episodes on.

That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022. 🎩🐝🎬 #Bridgerton #SeasonTwo #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/SP8IKXxOJh — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) November 20, 2021

