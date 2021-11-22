NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7 return date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious about an NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 7 return date? If so, rest assured that we’re happy to help!

The first order of business here is noting that unfortunately, you could be waiting a long time in order to see it. The next couple of weeks CBS is focusing on holiday specials and concert events and because of that, the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series is not on the air. The earliest it could theoretically come back based on the info we have is Sunday, December 19, but it feels a little bit unlikely that we’re going to see it return less than a week before Christmas.

Ultimately, it’s pretty likely that tonight’s “Sundown” is the final episode of this calendar year. While we know that NCIS: Los Angeles has a lot more story to tell, you could be waiting until early January in order to see it. With the way that the schedule is structured this year, our feeling is that CBS will probably try to air new episodes throughout January and then after that, go on hiatus again for the Super Bowl and/or the Winter Olympics. After that, there’s a good chance that we’ll see a number of other stories come on the air in March and beyond.

Because the return date for NCIS: LA is so far away, don’t expect a lot in the way of firm details for a little while.

In addition to the return date, there is one more bit of news we’d love to have over the next couple of months: Whether or not this is the final season. If the series is in fact ending, we hope it’s not revealed so late that the series finale feels rushed. This is one of those shows that deserves the biggest and boldest send-off possible.

