Is Eric Kofi-Abrefa leaving BMF? Is Lamar really dead in season 1 finale?

Is Eric Kofi-Abrefa leaving BMF following the events of the season 1 finale? Did his character of Lamar really die?

As always within the world of Starz, these sort of questions come with complicated answers. It’s hard to say anything with the utmost certainty given that we’ve seen twists and turns all over the place.

Yet, it does FEEL as though Lamar is gone for good after Meech managed to take him out. It may have been one of those moves that had to happen in order for BMF to continue; remember that the title for this episode was “The King of Detroit” and he was one of the things standing in Meech’s way. He was also dangerous, unpredictable, and probably one of the best adversaries on all of TV over the past year. Lamar is one of the reasons why this show became such a hit. With this in mind, it’s going to be HARD for the writers to compensate for his absence when season 2 does premiere. (Technically, Lamar is not the only character to go away in the finale — Kato also seemingly met their demise.)

What always complicates a story like this is that it’s based on true events; with that, the writers are a little more locked in place than they would be if they were dealing with entirely original material. Lamar is a character who was based on several real people who were around the Flenorys at the time their story began. Because he’s not a one-for-one comparison to anyone, we suppose that technically, he could somehow come back. We just wouldn’t bank on it for sure, mostly because there are so many other stories that the writers may feel the need to tell coming up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to BMF, including when season 2 could premiere

What did you think about the events of the BMF season 1 finale?

Do you think that Lamar is really dead and gone here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







