Following what you had a chance to see this week, are you ready to look ahead to Yellowstone season 4 episode 5? “Under a Blanket of Red” is the apparent title for the next installment, and shouldn’t that alone get you excited?

As is often the case with this show, the Paramount Network series is not giving away a lot of information in advance. Yet, the title alone here is certainly a cause for speculation. It suggests that whatever lies ahead is going to be garish, bloody, and dramatic. Could there be other meanings here? Maybe, but we view this as an episode that could paint a rather-grim picture for the entirety of the Dutton family.

One of the things that is important to remember here is that the attack at the end of season 3 may not be the only one. It’s pretty obvious from our point of view that the goal was to ensure that John, Beth, and Kayce Dutton were all killed off. That didn’t happen with any of them. Moving forward now, these characters have to constantly look over their shoulder since in theory, something more could happen to them at any given moment.

There’s one other thing to be aware of entering this episode — by the time it’s over, we are already going to be at the halfway point! That means that we’ll have a chance to sit back, reflect, and then buckle up for the second part of the story this go-around. This is also a pretty clear reminder of just how fast things are moving this time around. It only feels like a couple of weeks ago that things were getting going — and that’s because, in fact, it was only a couple of weeks ago! Luckily, this show is sure to pack a lot into everything else that is coming.

