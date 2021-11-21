Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone? We know that the events of the past couple of weeks have raised all sorts of questions. He was already sent away by John Dutton, and we know at this point that he’s on the way to the Four Sixes. This is another ranch that, potentially, could be the setting for its own spin-off show down the line.

Entering tonight’s new episode, we can at least offer you some solace that White is not leaving this show — or at least not right now. It feels like Taylor Sheridan is intent on keeping Jimmy’s story a part of the overall narrative here on Yellowstone, and that is something we could see play out for the remainder of the season. We wouldn’t be surprised if he is eventually used to help launch a Four Sixes show, but that doesn’t mean that he’d stay at that ranch forever. He’s already got so many ties to the world of Yellowstone and at some point, we want to see him both back and among a lot of his friends/ranch family again.

If there is a substantial reason for White to be a part of the flagship show long-term, it’s simply this: The community that the Dutton Ranch has. All of the characters are unique in their own way and that’s a part of why this is one of the biggest hits on TV. Jimmy is in a lot of ways an underdog, someone who came from nothing and has found himself a place and people who love him. He’s made some mistakes and clearly, lost the trust of John Dutton; we just don’t think we’ve reached the end of the road just yet for him.

Fingers crossed there are some more exciting things coming for Jimmy, and we’re looking forward to sharing updates throughout the season.

