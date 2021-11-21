Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’re happy to hand down an answer as we gear up for a really interesting episode!

Unfortunately, this is not an episode that you will be able to see tonight. Due to the American Music Awards the Nathan Fillion drama is off the air tonight; not only that, but it’s going to be off next week, as well. Season 4 episode 8, titled “Hit and Run,” is currently set to air on Sunday, December 5. The wait does give production time to get this episode perfected, just as it also allows the show to have more coverage throughout the TV season at large.

While there are no extensive details out there just yet about The Rookie season 4 episode 8 (at least when it comes to a synopsis), the promo below paints a very clear picture as to what you can expect to see. The bulk of this episode will be told from a unique perspective as you follow the team using a wide array of interesting angles. Think in terms of security footage, body cameras, and some other forms of surveillance. This is one of those episodes that will make the placement of said cameras feel organic, almost as though you are watching a documentary rather than a TV show.

We can’t say as of now if this is going to be a worthwhile risk or not, but we do love that The Rookie continues to try things. The writers are probably very-much aware that this is a police drama and by nature, it’s easy for them to feel a little routine and stale over time. You have to work that much harder in order to ensure that people check out episodes week in and week out.

