SEAL Team season 5 episode 9 return date: What’s next for Jason Hayes?

As we start to look more towards SEAL Team season 5 episode 9 on Paramount+, is there anything in particular that we should expect?

When it comes to specifics, we unfortunately don’t have all that much to share when it comes to the future of the David Boreanaz drama. There is no particular air date just yet, though we’d hope to see more of it over the next couple of weeks. Since moving to the streaming service we’ve had a new installment every week; they even uploaded episode 5 one day after it aired on CBS! We’d assume that there could be a hiatus in here eventually, but we’ll cross that bridge more when we come to it.

As for what is coming up in terms of the story itself, there are definitely a lot of big things that need to be addressed around Jason Hayes’ TBI. It’s clear at this point that it is impacting his ability to operate, and it’s also clear that some others are aware. Yet, there haven’t been any confrontations just yet and the show is diving more into what has become a familiar theme for a little while. How can Bravo Team preserve both its legacy and also its members? This is not the sort of job that anyone can do forever and these SEALs already are battle-tested. They’ve each gone through a lot over time and we’ve got no indication that the chaos is going to slow down for them soon.

Beyond the story itself, there’s one more thing we’d love to do right now: Hype up a potential season 6! We do get the indication that the show is driving viewership to Paramount+ and while it’s too early to tell if it’s enough for a renewal, we are doing our part to remain hopeful as of right now.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to SEAL Team

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and predictions below! After you do just that, stick around to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







