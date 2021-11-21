Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ve come bearing an answer — and also additional news on what lies ahead!

So what should we share first and foremost here? It only seems appropriate to start with the good news. After a brief hiatus, LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and the rest of the cast are now back on the air! Tonight’s episode “Sundown” is going to be a big one for Sam and Rountree, and we’ve also seen courtesy of some sneak peeks already that we could be getting more insight into Deeks and Kensi’s attempts to adopt. You can get a small tease of what lies ahead in the sneak peek below — and, of course, we also have a synopsis that is well worth checking out:

“Sundown” – Sam negotiates and Rountree goes undercover, when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

One of the things that we’re hoping that NCIS: Los Angeles does at this point in the season is start to inch closer to paying a few long-term stories off, especially one like Kessler that has disappeared here and there ever since he was introduced. We do appreciate the show sticking with its action roots, though, especially as it tries to separate itself from every other program in the franchise. NCIS and Hawaii: Hawaii both at this point tend to be a bit more mystery-based.

For those wondering if we’re getting “Sundown” this week and then another hiatus, here’s where some of the bad news comes into play. At the moment, there are no new episodes on the schedule for the next few weeks. Let’s just hope you are patient — you may need to be if we’re stuck waiting until 2022. (Note: Nothing is confirmed on a return date just yet.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







