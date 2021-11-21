Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll of course give you an answer to this question — and also give you a better sense of what lies ahead!

Well, here is where we can share the good news: There is a new installment of The Equalizer tonight! While we recognize that the American Music Awards are on the air later and the show will have to compete against that, it’ll still be on in its typical 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot in most markets. (Be sure to check your local listings.) Rest assured that no matter what, there shouldn’t be some incredibly significant delays across the board.

So what can we tell you about season 2 episode 6 right now? There are a few different things. The title for this episode is “Shooter,” and within this piece you’re going to get more information on Mel than we’ve had so far. For those of you who love backstory, this should be right up your alley!

“Shooter” – Mel’s past military expertise proves critical when McCall is hired by District Attorney Grafton (Jennifer Ferrin) to find a sniper on a killing spree, seemingly selecting victims at random. Also, Delilah experiences PTSD when the sniper shootings cause her to relive the trauma of her friend’s fatal shooting, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This is not the final episode of The Equalizer for the rest of the month, as there is another installment currently set to air on Sunday, November 28 as well. You can preview “Shooter” more courtesy of the video at the bottom of this article. McCall still has a hue role to play, but this could be one of those episodes of The Equalizer that feels a little bit more like an ensemble show.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer

What do you think is coming on The Equalizer season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







