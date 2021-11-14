Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll of course dive more into that — and then also set the stage for season 2 episode 6.

So where do we begin? Well, we suppose it’s best to go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. Due to an Adele concert special and interview airing on the network tonight, there is no installment of the Queen Latifah series this week. This marks the first hiatus of the season, but luckily, it’s also a fairly short one. CBS has already confirmed that the next new episode is going to air on November 21, and it is going to be titled “Shooter.”

Want some more news on what lies ahead? Then take a look at the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Shooter” – Mel’s past military expertise proves critical when McCall is hired by District Attorney Grafton (Jennifer Ferrin) to find a sniper on a killing spree, seemingly selecting victims at random. Also, Delilah experiences PTSD when the sniper shootings cause her to relive the trauma of her friend’s fatal shooting, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

By the end of this, it is certainly our hope that we get some good stuff for the entirely of the cast; on paper, it definitely feels like that is the case. For Robyn McCall, this is absolutely one of the most dangerous cases that we’ve seen her take on. It’s hard to stop someone after all, when you struggle in order to predict what their next move is going to be. Expect a lot of the action that you’ve come to expect over the past ten or so months since the show first premiered — it just stinks to be waiting for a while longer for it.

