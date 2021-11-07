The Equalizer season 2 episode 6 return date for Queen Latifah, cast







Following tonight’s all-new episode, are you curious to learn The Equalizer season 2 episode 6 return date over at CBS? We’ve got some information about that within this piece!

The first thing worth noting here is simply this: Because of an Adele special that is airing on the network next week, you’ll be waiting for a while to see the Queen Latifah series back on the air. How long are we talking? As of right now, the plan is for it to return on Sunday, November 21. Unfortunately, there isn’t all that much in the way of info out there about the show yet.

Ultimately, it was a matter of time until we had some sort of hiatus with this show. Airing five weeks in a row is a pretty fantastic way to kick things off and let’s just hope moving forward now that we get more of what has made this season stand out: Fantastic action, drama, and of course character development. The second season has also continued to perform rather well in the ratings, and that makes us fairly optimistic that we’re going to be seeing another season down the line.

Hopefully, by this point next week we’re going to be getting a few more details about episode 6, including what sort of struggles Robyn McCall will be facing off against. We know that a lot of her issues within this world are twofold. First and foremost, she’s gotta deal with dangerous people around every corner. Then, she also has the struggle of trying to protect her identity. These are not easy things to do! That’s especially the case when you think about some of what she faced off with earlier this season.

