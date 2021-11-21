Is Yellowstone new tonight on Paramount Network? Are you going to be able to see season 4 episode 4 sooner rather than later?

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and get the great news out of the way: There is a new story coming in just a matter of hours! The title here is “Winning or Learning” and over the course of it, there’s a lot of crazy stuff that will unravel. We’re going to see more of Jamie as he works to operate his new ranch — it’s something that he ultimately wants, since he’s never had something that was fully and truly his own. This could change things for him forever.

Meanwhile, prepare as well to see a little bit more when it comes to Jimmy as he continues his journey to the Four Sixes. This could be his temporary home, and also potentially the setting of an upcoming spin-off show.

For some more details, be sure to check out the full Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

Jamie receives some surprising news, and Beth receives an offer. Jimmy settles in on the road. Tensions boil over in the bunkhouse.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we have a feeling that there are going to be a few more reveals when it comes to the season’s central story: Who is responsible for the attack. We’d love to get all of the answers and yet, this is something that Taylor Sheridan is slow-playing. The only suspect we can probably rule out at the moment is Thomas Rainwater, largely due to the fact that he’s in the process of helping John Dutton to the best of his ability.

Following a new episode of Yellowstone tonight, you’re going to be seeing a new episode of Mayor of Kingstown. This is a show that will be moved over to the Paramount+ streaming service in due time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 tonight?

