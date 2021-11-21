A Million Little Things season 4 winter finale promo: Maggie’s big moment

Sure, the winter finale of A Million Little Things season 4 won’t be airing until December 1, but we tend to think the writers are doing plenty to keep you hyped along the way.

Want to get a better sense of some of that? Then check out the promo below! First and foremost, Maggie may be reaching an important relationship milestone — saying “I love you,” only to then try and play it off after the fact. Will those feelings be reciprocated? We’re optimistic, but that also doesn’t mean that she has found her ideal partner, either. There are just some fun moments that are coming out of this story, largely because it’s hard for Gary to hate someone he roots for every time he puts on a pair of skates and heads onto the ice.

While Sophie is preparing for her big audition, most of the promo is actually spent discussing the state of things between Rome and Regina. The two reunite but soon after the fact, there is immediate tension on the subject of Cassandra. Is the publicist trying to pursue Rome? It’s clear that Regina has some questions about that very thing, and we’re not sure that there is full-on clarity here.

By the time the winter finale ends, can we at least have some good news when it comes to Rome and Regina? Is that too much to ask? Beyond just that, can we also get some happier news for Gary? The guy’s gone through it as of late, but then again, you could probably use the expression “gone through it” with any character on this show and it’d make a certain degree of sense.

What do you think is going to happen on the A Million Little Things season 4 winter finale?

In your mind, will we be left off on some sort of big cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

