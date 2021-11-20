This Is Us season 6 premiere photo: ‘The Challenger’ discussion

In addition to NBC releasing a handful of photos this week from the This Is Us season 6 premiere, we also have some title news to go along with it!

According to the network, the name for the January 4 episode is “The Challenger,” which should be a nod to a lot of longtime fans out there. If you think back to the very start of the series, Kevin Pearson (pictured above) had a number of discussions about watching the famed explosion back when he was in second grade. That’s when he claimed his life took a sharp turn.

There’s a chance now that in the season 6 premiere, Kevin could bring back this discussion as he lives out the next phase of his life. Maybe he tells a bunch of new people this story — maybe it’s a defense mechanism for him after the wedding with Madison was called off. He’s going to be in a vulnerable place, and we imagine that on some level, he’ll try to mask where he is by talking a lot about his career or about some random anecdotes from the past.

In the end, we do know that Kevin wants a family; it’s one of the reasons why he was so excited to be a dad! There’s a lot of this side of Justin Hartley’s character coming in the final season, but there are still questions about his romantic future. Maybe this is something the premiere could explore a little bit further.

