Succession season 3 episode 6: What role could Connor Roy play?

We know that Succession season 3 episode 6 is set to arrive on HBO this weekend, and there are a number of potential players at this point to watch! Take Shiv, who just made a big move to ensure that Sandi, Sandy, and Stewy were all fully on board. Or, take Sandi herself for agreeing to it.

For the sake of this article, though, why not put the focus on Connor? This is someone who has a real tendency to follow the beat of his own drum, and he seems ready to cause all sorts of chaos in Waystar coming up.

What happened last episode with this character can be pretty easily deciphered: He took advantage of his father to basically give himself a prominent position in the company. Whether or not he actually has it down the road remains to be seen, but he’s recognizing that he needs a little bit of something more on his resume. This is a strategy play more so than anything else. If he wants to get into politics further, he needs this.

So where do things get all the more problematic? It really just comes down to the fact that Connor has never really held this sort of position before, and there is a chance that he could create a further disaster at a time in which Waystar doesn’t need that. The best thing that they can do is make the presence of the Roy family small behind the scenes; this runs in opposition to that in just about every way.

What do you think will be coming for Connor Roy moving into Succession season 3 episode 6?

