Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? Season 2 episode 6 hopes

Well, here is where we have to present a bit of bad news: Even though we are right in the middle of the Monica Raymund show’s season 2 run, we’re in the midst of a brief, one-week hiatus. This is mostly prompted from the network’s decision to showcase the BMF finale the same exact weekend as the premiere of Power Book II: Ghost. Is this frustrating? 100% yes, but we’re not going to sit here and pretend like this is the first time we’ve seen Starz pull a move like this with one of their shows. A lot of them often have brief in-season hiatuses for some particular reason, and we’re left having to sit around and wait for them to come back.

Rest assured that season 2 episode 6 is going to be airing on Starz on November 28, and it will arrive on the app at midnight Eastern time that same day. Jackie’s going to have a lot of issues on her plate in this episode — after all, she just pushed away one of the people closest to her amidst her panicking over her relationship with Leslie. Meanwhile, Ray has to deal with Renee showing up at his door proclaiming that she is very much in love with him — is she going to clue him in on everything that just happened with Jorge? Things could get messy.

For a few more details on what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the full Hightown season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

It’s the day before Thanksgiving on the Cape, things are looking up for Ray, and looking grim for Jackie; Frankie is filled with anxiety over his business with Jorge.

