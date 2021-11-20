Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 mystery: Who is Riggins?

Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 is going to arrive on the Paramount Network this weekend, and it’s one chock full of question marks.

For the sake of this article, though, we thought it best to dive into one specific subject: Riggins. Who in the world is he really? What does he have to offer within the world of this show?

Well, Riggins has to be one of the biggest enigmas that we’ve ever seen in the world of Yellowstone, largely because of what little is known about him so far. This is someone who John Dutton saw in the form of a mugshot handed over to him; unless Mo and Thomas Rainwater are lying to him (which feels unlikely in this situation), this is an incarcerated guy who ended up playing a huge role in the attack on the entire Dutton family. Only Jamie was spared, so either he was involved or this person had some knowledge that he was pretty distant from the rest of the group.

Given that Riggins doesn’t have any sort of apparent connection to the Dutton family, we have to imagine that he is more of a facilitator than he is someone motivated himself to carry out the attack. He could be one of many back channels that the real responsible party went through to get the militia.

The question that John and some other characters have to ask themselves moving forward is pretty simple: Who does Riggins know? That’s what needs to be dug into over the course of the next episode. We’re expecting some answers and maybe another name or two to emerge, but remember here that we’re only a handful of episodes into the season. There’s plenty of time for more mysteries and opportunities for this story to shine.

