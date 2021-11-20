Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8: Where is the first promo?

After last night’s new episode, it of course makes sense to wonder about Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8 promo. Where was it? When are you going to get it? There are a few different things to talk through here.

So where do we begin? Let’s talk first and foremost about the lack of the promo, and the pretty specific reason for it. We’re more than a week away from the next new episode airing! It’s pretty common practice for CBS to take a patient approach for some of their episodes, and the Tom Selleck drama is no exception. If we’re lucky, a first-look promo for what lies ahead will be posted either next weekend or around November 29, give or take. They aren’t in that much of a hurry.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a whole lot known about episode 8 itself, save for its return date of December 3 and the title of “Reality Check.” Hopefully, we will also have a synopsis with more insight come November 29, as well. There’s at least one more episode scheduled beyond this on December 10, and it’s our hope at this point that there are some interesting details revealed for it, as well.

Will there be some sort of holiday theme to the final episode this year? Nothing is confirmed but personally, we’d love that. Remember that last year Nicky returned to New York for Christmas but unfortunately, didn’t get a lot of face time with her cousin Joe Hill. While we don’t necessarily think anything substantial would come out of the two sharing some face-to-face time, it would be nice to have the full family together in some way. (It’s also to be determined if Will Hochman will be back this season or not.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







