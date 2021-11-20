Dancing with the Stars 30 finale spoilers for JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby

What will JoJo Siwa perform on the upcoming Dancing with the Stars 30 finale on Monday night? Will Cody Rigsby stand out? We’re getting set for a pretty fascinating finale, mostly because it’s almost impossible to figure out who is going to win right now.

Let’s put it this way: Iman Shumpert and Cody Rigsby are the only two finalists who have never been in danger this season. However, they’re also the two worst technical dancers remaining. They will have to compensate for this with entertainment value, and finding a way to make their remaining dances as memorable as possible. Given that Iman probably has the routine of the season thanks to the Halloween episode, there’s at least a good chance he has another trick up his sleeve.

In the end, anything can happen. Take a look below for some other insight on what could be coming next:

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango and Cha Cha fusion dance to “I Love It” by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX; then a freestyle dance to “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha and Foxtrot fusion dance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire; then a freestyle dance to a medley of “Lose Control” by Missy Elliot feat. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop and “Bounce” by DJ Clent

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a will perform a Viennese Waltz and Paso Doble fusion dance to “Never Tear Us Apart” by Bishop Briggs; then a freestyle dance to “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a will perform a Paso Doble and Cha Cha fusion dance to “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue; then a freestyle dance to a medley of “Beethoven’s Fifth” and “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall

So while JoJo and Amanda are probably the strongest dancers right now, remember that this show is in some ways a popularity contest; also, there may be viewers supporting Iman and Cody because they have less dance experience. This is all what makes the show unique and unpredictable!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dancing with the Stars right now

What do you want to see from JoJo Siwa and Amanda Kloots on Dancing with the Stars tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







