Call the Midwife season 11 star Helen George welcomes new baby!

While you wait for the upcoming Call the Midwife Christmas Special plus the upcoming season 11, we have great news to share!

Today, the show’s official Facebook page confirmed that series star Helen George (who plays Trixie) and her partner Jack Ashton (who previously played Tom on the series) have welcomed their second child together. The baby is happy and healthy, but there is no news on a name as of yet.

In her statement, George addressed Ashton while also talking about the new arrival to the family:

“Happiest of birthdays my love. What a week. And forevermore you will share your birthday week with your second born, sorry I couldn’t cross my legs any longer Xxx”

George and the rest of the cast have already wrapped production on season 11 of the series, which should premiere at some point in 2022. We would hope that the series would return to its previous schedule of having new episodes in the first half of the year, both in the UK and here in the United States. However, a lot of that is going to come down to what BBC and PBS ultimately decide. The most important thing is that story-wise, we continue to get heartwarming (and at times heartbreaking) tales of women who are doing their best to care for mothers in need. The Christmas Special will of course air on December 25, and it has become a valuable tradition for viewers all over the globe.

Massive congratulations are in order for both Helen and Jack! Given that this show is all about motherhood, it makes the arrival of real-life babies all the more special. This is also a tight-knit cast and crew, so there will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate in the weeks and months to come. We also know that Call the Midwife is already renewed, so there’s a lot of great story to come beyond just season 11.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Call the Midwife right now

Of course, be sure to share all of your well-wishes for Helen George now in the attached comments! (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







