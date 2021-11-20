The Bachelorette episode 6 spoilers: Michelle Young’s students take part!

On Tuesday night’s The Bachelorette episode 6, you are going to see us inch closer to Michelle Young’s hometown dates — and yea, it’s absolutely crazy that we’re already at that point. How did this season go so fast?

Given that there are still a number of guys left, we’re anticipating a lot of cuts coming around the corner. We’re hoping that she has a good sense of who she likes and doesn’t already, but she could be recruiting some extra help to figure that out. Think in terms of her own students! Sure, we saw some kids on the show earlier this season, but they weren’t her actual students. That’s changing this time around.

For some more news as to what’s coming, and how involved some of these kids will be, check out the official The Bachelorette episode 6 synopsis below:

“1806” – With hometowns on the horizon, Michelle enlists the help of some incredibly tough critics to design and lead the dates this week– her own fifth grade students! The men will have to be on their best behavior to impress these smart and savvy pre-teens who want the best for their beloved teacher, but one man stands out with flying colors for his fort building skills and is hand-picked for the coveted one-on-one date. The kids’ instincts are sharp but, even with their help, Michelle still has to make her most difficult decisions as she chooses the men whose families she will meet. In fact, one of those decisions may change the course of one man’s life forever on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We know that SEVERAL of these guys are going to have to up their game to have a real shot here; it feels obvious at this point that Nayte and Joe are the runaway favorites.

