Cowboy Bebop season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s big premiere on Netflix, can you expect a Cowboy Bebop season 2 to happen? Is the anime adaptation going to get more episodes down the road?

At the moment, we wish that we could deliver some sort of firm yes/no answer your way. Alas, we can’t for the time being. The streaming service has yet to confirm anything and instead, we imagine we’ll be spending the next few weeks collectively sitting around and wondering.

Are there some things that give the show a little bit of hope? Sure, starting with the fact that there has been a reasonable amount of attention paid to the series already. John Cho is a recognizable lead and the trailers have been fun, energetic, and exciting. We do think they’ve done enough to appeal the show to people who aren’t even fans of the original.

On the flip side, we know that the reviews have been somewhat mixed for the series over the past week or so. This show had an enormous challenge from the get-go in trying to adapt one of the most-popular anime series of all time, especially one with such a distinct tone and style. We do think it was made with love and care, but that doesn’t mean that every element turned out perfectly.

How Netflix will determine the future

They’ll look at total viewership over the next month — primarily, the percentage of people who watched the entirety of the season and the number of viewers for the finale. That is the biggest signal that there would be a public interest in more.

We don’t want to spoil anything too big here, but let’s just say that the season 1 finale definitely does set the stage big-time for a season 2 — it involves a familiar character that a lot of people have been asking about…

