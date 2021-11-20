Better Call Saul season 6: Are we looking at a split season?

Given that Better Call Saul season 6 is the longest for the show yet at 13 episodes, we shouldn’t be shocked that AMC would be looking to divide it in half. This would enable them to give viewers the first half of the final season faster; also, it could potentially extend awards eligibility for the series into two different Emmy cycles, depending of course on the release dates.

In an interview with Variety recently, cast member Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) made the news clear. Our feeling is that the first half of the final season will be coming in the first half of next year, while the second half could be the second half or early 2023. We should note, though, that those timeframes are our own speculation; AMC has yet to confirm too much insofar as specifics go.

Want to make sure you don’t miss our upcoming Better Call Saul video coverage? Then we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! That’s the #1 way to make sure that you don’t miss out.

As for what’s going to happen on these final episodes, it is inevitable that we’re going to be seeing the show give up more peeks into Jimmy’s future as Gene — or at the very least one, given that we’ve gotten that every season. We should also learn what happens to Kim, who was never featured in Breaking Bad, and then also how Mike and Gus ended up in the specific positions they were in.

Is Better Call Saul really going to be the end of the greater Breaking Bad universe? We do of course wonder that, but alas, there’s been no suggestion at another season or movie coming up. We don’t know who it would even be set around! Kim feels like one of the only possibilities, and we don’t even know if she survives.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul right away

What do you want to see from Better Call Saul season 6?

Are you excited for the first batch of episodes, or at least to learn a premiere date? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing those. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







