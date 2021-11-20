Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 sneak peek: Jamie surveys his ranch

This weekend you’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 4 episode 4, and there is a lot that we’ll be diving into here!

Take, for example, the state of things between Jamie Dutton and his biological father, Garrett Randall. He wasn’t a part of most of his life but ever since Jamie tracked him down, the two have grown closer. It’s allowed Jamie to tap more into his hatred for John, Kayce, and Beth, and it’s also allowed him to take a big leap and start up his own ranch.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of how Jamie feels about this new accomplishment; it’s the first time he’s ever felt like he owned something in his 41 years on Earth, but is he doing this because he genuinely loves it? Or, is this just another measure at getting back at his adoptive family? That’s hard to figure out, just like it’s hard to figure out Garrett in general. This is a guy who acts like this supportive and empowering parent, but that completely overlooks his past, and possibly also his present. We still haven’t ruled out the fact that he is somehow involved in the hit on the Duttons. Ultimately, we still think that if Jamie was responsible, he’d be freaking out more all of them being alive. That’s why, at least for the time being, we have him low on our suspect list.

Maybe this episode (titled “Winning or Learning”) will at least offer us a chance to dive a little bit further into Jamie’s mind and understand what he’s striving for. Meanwhile, we’re sure that John will continue to stop at nothing in his pursuit for answers. Thanks to Thomas Rainwater, he now has a lead — but is still hunting for some other information.

