Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere: Mary J. Blige on Monet’s mindset

With the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere arriving on Starz in just over 24 hours, why not dive more into Monet’s story? She is, after all, one of the cornerstones of this show, and things are going to be tough for her in the early going here.

Think back to what happened at the end of season, whether it be Dru’s near-death experience or the delicate relationship between Cane and the rest of the family. This is a woman who had a very specific way of doing things and now, so much of that has been shattered.

In a new interview with TVLine, Mary J. Blige herself does her part to break down why you may see a different side of Monet in the early going:

“Her son was shot … He survived, and she doesn’t want that to happen again, so she’s really a little off, and a little nervous.”

Ultimately, Monet is dangerous and powerful — but she does also care about her children. This is going to create a delicate situation for her internally as we move further into the season. She’ll probably be a little more cautious at first, but there are times in this world where you must throw said caution to the wind. Does that mean she’ll rely more on Tariq and others to do some of the more delicate operations? For the time being, we wouldn’t rule that out.

