Nancy Drew season 3 episode 8 return date: A story of sorrow

Want to know the Nancy Drew season 3 episode 8 return date after tonight’s new installment, or more insight on what’s next? No matter what you’re looking for, we’ve got it within this article.

So where do we begin, though? Unfortunately, it’s with sharing some rather unfortunate news: There is no new episode next week. As for the reasoning why, it has everything to do with it being the day after Thanksgiving! Black Friday is notorious for being a really tough day for TV, as there often aren’t a lot of people around to watch any given program. While we understand that live ratings don’t matter anywhere near as much on The CW anymore, they are still important and with that, the network isn’t running the risk of losing an audience.

Luckily, it does seem like Kennedy McMann and the rest of the cast are coming back with big stuff on December 3 with “The Burning of the Sorrows.” Below, you can check out the full Nancy Drew season 3 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

SECRETS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann), Bess (Maddison Jaizani), Agent Park (guest star John Harlan Kim) and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) have to join forces when an attempt to trap a killer ends up unintentionally unleashing a deadly supernatural entity that feeds on people’s sorrows. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) and Ryan (Riley Smith) discover a haunting at the Historical Society, and George (Leah Lewis) meets a friend from Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) past who may have secrets of her own. Also starring Scott Wolf. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Katie Schwartz (#308). Original airdate 12/3/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

For those wondering, we know of at least one more episode coming in 2021: “The Voices in the Frost,” which is being directed by cast member Scott Wolf.

