Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? If you’re looking for an answer on that or a look ahead, we’re happy to present all of it within this piece!

Unfortunately, we wish we could start this piece off with better news. Even though there are new installments of both Magnum PI and Blue Bloods airing later tonight, for some reason the Shemar Moore series is MIA … at least when it comes to a new episode coming on at 8:00. There is a repeat instead of “Sins of the Father” coming on.

So why is SWAT off when the other shows aren’t? If we had to wager a guess, this is likely a scheduling quirk instigated by this show moving to Sundays in the new year. Network schedules are often thought up weeks and months in advance, and likely CBS needs a certain number of SWAT episodes to air in its new timeslot to match up with NCIS: Los Angeles and The Equalizer. In the end, they decided to air a repeat tonight rather than in December, which is when new episodes will resume.

If you have not heard as of yet, SWAT season 5 episode 7 titled “Keep the Faith” is going to air on Friday, December 3. Because we are still so far out from it airing, there is no official synopsis yet as to what to expect. CBS has also confirmed that episode 8 (“Safe House”) is poised to air on December 10. We’d anticipate that being the final episode of 2021, unless of course the network wants to start jamming in episodes closer to Christmas Day. That is often a risky endeavor in terms of ensuring your show has strong ratings.

What do you think is coming up now on SWAT season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don't want you to miss them.

