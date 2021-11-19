The Blacklist season 9 episode 5: The good and bad ratings news

As we discuss The Blacklist season 9 episode 5 ratings, it’s easy to be of two minds about them. The good news is that “Benjamin T. Okara” did not generate the worst numbers of the season. However, the show is certainly not improving.

Overall, last night’s installment posted yet another 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, plus around 2.93 million viewers. In terms of total live audience this is the second-worst outing of the show this season, but that shouldn’t come as a shock — there were no episodes of Law & Order: SVU or Organized Crime last night to help buoy it. Let’s also remember that this is a pretty difficult timeslot as well, airing opposite Young Sheldon, Station 19, and also NFL football. In that way, we tend to think Friday may actually be a little better for the show, as weird as that would be to say for a lot of other shows out there.

We don’t think anything last night will tip the scales as to whether or not The Blacklist comes back for another season; yet, it’s a reminder that things are tough for a show when it’s getting virtually zero promotion or opportunities to improve. The next new episode on December 9 is going to face a struggle of its own. Casual viewers may not know when it’s coming back on the air, and this episode may exist somewhat on an island. There are no new episodes before it, and it’s unclear if there is a new episode coming later in the month, either.

