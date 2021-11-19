This Is Us season 6 spoilers: New look at Kate, Phillip (photo)

As we prepare for the This Is Us season 6 premiere on NBC January 4, why not get another look at where things are going?

Yesterday, we put the focus firmly on Sterling K. Brown and his character of Randall Pearson. Now, we’re moving over to his sister in Chrissy Metz’s Kate. At the end of season 5, we had quite possibly the biggest stunner in years courtesy of Kate’s second wedding. Not only did we learn that she was splitting up with Toby, but that she was saying “I do” to Phillip, her boss who to date, has been little other than a curmudgeon. He has realized that there is a lot more to Kate beyond his first impression, and maybe there is a little more he will uncover now over time.

The image below (via Entertainment Weekly) features Kate and Phillip working together during the final season. The two do seem to be enjoying one another’s company and while there isn’t an indication that a whole lot else is going on here, this may be early on in their journey together. Kate’s new wedding is a handful of years down the road, so this final season has the responsibility of connecting where we are now to where things will be later. You could easily argue that there are seasons’ more worth of stories here to be told, but clearly creator Dan Fogelman, the writers, and the cast don’t want to stretch anything too thin. Kate’s new love story will play out.

Of course, none of what’s happening with Kate and Phillip in five years means that they’re still together later — we still haven’t seen Metz in any of the flash-forwards to Rebecca on her deathbed.

