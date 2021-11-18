This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Happy birthday, Big Three? (photo)

With the January 4 premiere of This Is Us season 6 rapidly approaching, we are happy to have a few new details! Today, that includes a look at one major event that will be unfolding: The Big Three celebrating their 41st birthdays.

Shouldn’t this be a wonderful occasion? Sure. We like to live in a world where everyone has the happiest birthday imaginable. Unfortunately, that’s not always so easy, and we’re wondering already what is going on with Randall.

Watch our This Is Us season 5 finale review now! If you look below, you can get some additional thoughts all about the emotional season 5 finale. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you missing out on any of them.

The image below is from Entertainment Weekly, and it features Randall, Beth, and the kids all sitting in front of the computer. What is going on here? Either they’re all collectively watching something or are in the midst of a video call with someone from afar. We like to think it’s Rebecca, given that we’re not sure that Annie, Deja, and Tess would all gather around for just Kate and Kevin on the other side.

We’d love for this to be a happy occasion, but the look on Randall’s face gives us some pause. Is he struggling with something? Or, is someone making him struggle with something? It’s hard to know what it is, but this photo definitely makes us feel like there is an emotional struggle coming up early on in the final season — and given where Rebecca ends up down the road, we’re already feeling a little bit of worry crawl up our spine.

The emergence of a new photo makes us want to believe a new trailer is coming up soon. Whether or not it actually is, though, is something we’ll have to wait and see on.

What do you want to see coming up for the Big Three on This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

